World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian air defences shoot down US-made multi-million-dollar missile

Russian air defences shoot down US missile worth millions of dollars

Incidents

Russian air defense systems shot down a Patriot missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russian air defences shoot down US missile worth millions of dollars
Photo: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7398044/jgsdf-western-army-commander-visits-bilateral-air-defense-training-during-orient-shield-22 by Maj. Trevor Wild is licensed under https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/public_domain

It costs from there to eight million US dollars to launch one such missile from the US-made system.

In addition, Russian air defense also intercepted 19 shells launched from HIMARS and Alder multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian air defense systems also shot down a Neptune anti-ship missile in the zone of the special military operation, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russian air defense systems also obliterated 67 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the day, as well as four French-made Hammer guided bombs.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Defence Ministry has reported the destructions of:

  • 609 aircraft,
  • 274 helicopters,
  • 25,081 unmanned aerial vehicles,
  • 526 anti-aircraft missile systems,
  • 16,236 tanks and other armored combat vehicles.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
This solution gets rid of aphids, spider mites and powdery mildew: every gardener can

Os pulgões danificam todos os tipos de plantas: vegetais, frutas, bagas e flores. Para prevenir e controlar os pulgões, uso métodos simples e eficazes.

This solution gets rid of aphids, spider mites and powdery mildew: every gardener can
Which plants love eggshells and why
Which plants love eggshells and why
What to feed garlic in the spring to be large and do not turn yellow
What benefits can celandine bring to the country house?
US puppets in Europe nervous as Ukraine may collapse by September Dmitry Plotnikov Estonia has no guts to escalate anything with Russia Lyuba Lulko Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Which plants love eggshells and why
What to feed garlic in the spring to be large and do not turn yellow
This solution gets rid of aphids, spider mites and powdery mildew: every gardener can
What benefits can celandine bring to the country house?
Lightning strikes man during thunderstorm in Moscow
Putin pays courtship to woman left without champaign at Kremlin event
Poland to mobilize 200,000 to send all of them to Ukraine
Man with a knife stabs Islam critic in Germany – Raw video
US puppets in Europe nervous as Ukraine may collapse by September
Ukraine may start using US weapons to strike Russia within a few days, if not hours
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X