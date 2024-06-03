Russian air defences shoot down US-made multi-million-dollar missile

Russian air defense systems shot down a Patriot missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It costs from there to eight million US dollars to launch one such missile from the US-made system.

In addition, Russian air defense also intercepted 19 shells launched from HIMARS and Alder multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian air defense systems also shot down a Neptune anti-ship missile in the zone of the special military operation, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russian air defense systems also obliterated 67 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the day, as well as four French-made Hammer guided bombs.

