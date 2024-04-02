Vide shows moment when Ukrainian drone is striking factory in Tatarstan

Ukrainian drones strike Tatarstan for the first time, 12 students hurt

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the drone attack in Tatarstan. The strike on Tatarstan was a joint operation conducted by the Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

On the morning of April 2, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Tatarstan for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation.

One of them hit a plant on the territory of the Alabuga special economic zone, while two others crashed into a student dormitory in the Yelabuga region.

Twelve people, all of them students, were hurt in the attacks. One of them is a 16-year-old Rwandan citizen who was hospitalised.

The drone attacks occurred in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, the press service of the head of Tatarstan told RBC.

"There is no serious damage, the technological process of the enterprises has not been disrupted,” the press service reported. In Yelabuga, several people were hurt "as a result of the destruction of the premises.”

In Nizhnekamsk, a drone tried to attack an oil refinery, city mayor Ramil Mullin said. The UAV was neutralised using an electronic warfare system, he added.