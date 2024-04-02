World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Vide shows moment when Ukrainian drone is striking factory in Tatarstan

Ukrainian drones strike Tatarstan for the first time, 12 students hurt

Incidents

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the drone attack in Tatarstan. The strike on Tatarstan was a joint operation conducted by the Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

On the morning of April 2, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Tatarstan for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation.

One of them hit a plant on the territory of the Alabuga special economic zone, while two others crashed into a student dormitory in the Yelabuga region.

Twelve people, all of them students, were hurt in the attacks. One of them is a 16-year-old Rwandan citizen who was hospitalised.

The drone attacks occurred in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, the press service of the head of Tatarstan told RBC.

"There is no serious damage, the technological process of the enterprises has not been disrupted,” the press service reported. In Yelabuga, several people were hurt "as a result of the destruction of the premises.”

In Nizhnekamsk, a drone tried to attack an oil refinery, city mayor Ramil Mullin said. The UAV was neutralised using an electronic warfare system, he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia to send state-of-the-art self-propelled Lotus artillery system to Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces plan to use statute-of-the-art self-propelled artillery systems in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine

Russia to use state-of-the-art self-propelled Lotus artillery system to break Ukraine's defences
British military expert: Russian Army strikes its most powerful blow on Ukraine
British military expert: Russia delivers most powerful blow on Ukraine
Militants detained in Dagestan linked with Crocus City Hall terrorists
Gold rises to record high on Chicago Mercantile Exchange
The Solemnization of Sacrilege Guy Somerset Journalist Mobasher Jawed Akbar: India is not neutral, it just has many friends Daria Aslamova Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members Vadim Gorshenin
The Solemnization of Sacrilege
Operation to save 13 miners trapped under rock and ice ends fruitlessly
Operation to save 13 miners trapped under rock and ice ends fruitlessly
Last materials
The Solemnization of Sacrilege
Russia to use state-of-the-art self-propelled Lotus artillery system to break Ukraine's defences
Militants arrested in Dagestan admit they delivered weapons to Crocus terrorists
British military expert: Russian Army strikes its most powerful blow on Ukraine
Thirteen miners trapped at a depth of 147 meters pronounced dead
Gold prices set new all time high record
Zelensky admits Ukraine does not need to reinstate its 1991 borders
Russian military study internal design of Storm Shadow cruise missile
Biden calls Putin and Xi names because he fears strong leaders
Why you shouldn’t donate blood on days of tragedies
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X