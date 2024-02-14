Russia silent on alleged attack on Ceasar Kunikov large landing ship

Kremlin refuses to comment reports about surface drone attack on Russian warship

The Kremlin refused to comment reports about an attack on a Russian warship in the Black Sea that allegedly took place on February 14.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov redirected the question about the warship to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Any comments related to the special military operation are a prerogative of the defence department, he said.

On Feb. 14, Ukrainian media reported that surface drones allegedly attacked Russia's large landing ship Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea. Representatives for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian intelligence destroyed the Russian warship off the city of Alupka.

It is believed that there could be up to 87 people on board the Caesar Kunikov.

There were no official comments from the Russian Defense Ministry regarding the alleged attack.