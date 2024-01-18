Russian troops take DPR village under control

The Russian forces took control of village of Vesele (spelled the Russian way as Veseloye) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Defence Ministry said on January 18.

Photo: Photo by Vadim Savitsky

The settlement is located northeast of the Soledar and Bakhmut (the Russian name of the latter is Artemovsk).

Vesele has thus become the first settlement that the Russian forces have taken under control in 2024.

Vesele is located in the northern direction in the Bakhmut district of the DPR. Russian military correspondents reported that the Russian Armed Forces had conducted active attacks against the Ukrainian troops and pushed them out of the area.

Larger villages located near Vesele (Razdolovka, Perezdnoye, Zvanovka) remain under the control of the Ukrainian troops.