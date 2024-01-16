World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Inferno drones carpet bomb Ukrainian positions

Russia uses new FPV Inferno drones to carpet bomb positions of Ukrainian soldiers

The Russian army started using Inferno homer drones to attack positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special military operation.

Photo: t.me/nm_dnr

A spokesman for Rustechdrone, the maker of the drone, said that hundreds of Inferno bomber drones were supplied to Russian units in the area of the special operation.

"The Inferno drone is equipped with nine slots for dropping grenades. During a combat mission, the UAV passes over Ukrainian trenches, opens bomb bays and drops grenades in series of three. It turns out to be an analogue of carpet bombing in large aviation,” the company said.

The drone can also be effective for bombing lightly armoured vehicles. The drone is equipped with an additional downward-facing targeting camera, so it does not need to hover over trenches. The drone drops bombs on the move. This increases the survivability of drones, since one can shoot down a hovering drone with the help of small arms.

Inferno drone is an FPV drone that carries four kilograms of combat load. It may carry VOG-17, GP-25 grenades and factory ammunition with fragmentation and cumulative types of warheads. The range of the drone is five kilometres.

