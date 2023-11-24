World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Israel is mowing the lawn in Gaza, but no one bats an eyelash

Incidents

Residents of the Gaza Strip started leaving their shelters amid the truce. Palestinians are returning to their homes in the city of Beit Hanoun in the north of the enclave, Al Mayadeen reports.

Israel is mowing the lawn in Gaza, but no one bats an eyelash
Photo: ru.freepik.com

Earlier it was reported that the Israeli army dropped leaflets over the region calling people not to return to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks were seen moving through Gaza about three hours after the truce took effect, Al Jazeera said.

The publication confirmed the footage published by photographer Attia Darwish that showed Israeli military vehicles moving towards the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, blocking the Salah ad-Din road.

Islamic Jihad announced its intention to force Israel to release all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages.

Al Jazeera said that Israel opened fire on people as they were trying to return to the north of the Gaza Strip amid the truce. Seven Palestinians were hurt. 

After the temporary truce with Hamas, the Israeli army will conduct intensive military operations for at least another two months, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. 

US political scientist Norman Finkelstein

"Every few years, literally every few years, Israel has a policy of what it calls “mowing the lawn in Gaza.” I've written a lot about this. But I have questions for you, and they are not rhetorical, but factual questions: 

"How would you react, as a human being, as a woman, as a mother? How would you react to this phrase of “mowing of the lawn of people,” where 1.1 million of those people are children?"

Mowing the lawn is a term used by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to describe periodic military operations conducted in the Gaza Strip with the intent to send a message to the Palestinian population that Israel will not tolerate any form of resistance to their occupation. - Wikipedia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dutch elections: Another NATO state falls into Putin's hands

Geert Wilders, a candidate for the post of head of the Dutch government, may become a reliable ally of Russia and President Vladimir Putin

Dutch elections: Another NATO state falls into Putin's hands
The Netherlands to strike Ukraine out from the list of EU's priorities
The Netherlands to revise its approach to Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis may spill over to Moldova and Transnistria
Russia bans exports of durum wheat
The Netherlands to strike Ukraine out from the list of EU's priorities Lyuba Lulko Soviet defector pilot who highjacked MiG-25 to Japan dies in USA Andrey Mihayloff Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever Anton Baketov
Russian actor dies in hot spring in India under mysterious circumstances
Car explodes at Niagara Falls Bridge between US and Canada
Video shows Russian journalist getting killed in Ukrainian drone strike
Video shows Russian journalist getting killed in Ukrainian drone strike
Last materials
Video: Dogs attack and kill bear cub
Video shows pack of stray dogs attacking woman
Prostitutes shovel snow on highway to help their clients to park
New Jersey suspends anti-Russian sanctions law
The Netherlands to strike Ukraine out from the list of EU's priorities
Russian actor dies in hot spring in India under mysterious circumstances
Dutch elections: Another NATO state falls into Putin's hands
Ukrainian crisis may spill over to Moldova and Transnistria
Car explodes at Niagara Falls Bridge between US and Canada
Video: Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian drone attack
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X