Israel is mowing the lawn in Gaza, but no one bats an eyelash

Residents of the Gaza Strip started leaving their shelters amid the truce. Palestinians are returning to their homes in the city of Beit Hanoun in the north of the enclave, Al Mayadeen reports.

Photo: ru.freepik.com

Earlier it was reported that the Israeli army dropped leaflets over the region calling people not to return to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks were seen moving through Gaza about three hours after the truce took effect, Al Jazeera said.

The publication confirmed the footage published by photographer Attia Darwish that showed Israeli military vehicles moving towards the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, blocking the Salah ad-Din road.

Islamic Jihad announced its intention to force Israel to release all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages.

Al Jazeera said that Israel opened fire on people as they were trying to return to the north of the Gaza Strip amid the truce. Seven Palestinians were hurt.

After the temporary truce with Hamas, the Israeli army will conduct intensive military operations for at least another two months, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

US political scientist Norman Finkelstein:

"Every few years, literally every few years, Israel has a policy of what it calls “mowing the lawn in Gaza.” I've written a lot about this. But I have questions for you, and they are not rhetorical, but factual questions: "How would you react, as a human being, as a woman, as a mother? How would you react to this phrase of “mowing of the lawn of people,” where 1.1 million of those people are children?"

Mowing the lawn is a term used by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to describe periodic military operations conducted in the Gaza Strip with the intent to send a message to the Palestinian population that Israel will not tolerate any form of resistance to their occupation. - Wikipedia.