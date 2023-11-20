Special military operation may end in five months

Russia may complete special military operation in spring 2024

The special military operation in Ukraine may end as early as March 2024, military conflict expert Sergei Kolmogorov believes.

Photo: Unknown author is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

The last five months of the special operation are expected to be very hard, he noted adding that the Russian Armed Forces were making serious progress at the front. The Russian troops may then assault Odessa, Zaporozhye and Mykolaiv (Nikolaev).

A forecast that was earlier made on the basis of a survey among Russian military men also showed that the special military operation may end in the spring of 2024, Tsargrad TV channel said.

Many respondents admitted that they were tired, although the country has enough resources for many years to come.

After the spring elections in the Russian Federation, the Russian authorities will have to look into a plethora of domestic problems. Fighting for the sake of war is completely pointless.

Zelensky doubts Ukraine conflict will end soon

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cast doubts on a possibility for the conflict to end soon.

In his opinion, people treat the Ukraine conflict “like a movie,” expecting that “the picture before their eyes will always be changing and bringing something interesting every day.”