World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia may complete special military operation in spring 2024

Incidents

The special military operation in Ukraine may end as early as March 2024, military conflict expert Sergei Kolmogorov believes.

Russia may complete special military operation in spring 2024
Photo: Unknown author is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

The last five months of the special operation are expected to be very hard, he noted adding that the Russian Armed Forces were making serious progress at the front. The Russian troops may then assault Odessa, Zaporozhye and Mykolaiv (Nikolaev).

A forecast that was earlier made on the basis of a survey among Russian military men also showed that the special military operation may end in the spring of 2024, Tsargrad TV channel said.

Many respondents admitted that they were tired, although the country has enough resources for many years to come.

After the spring elections in the Russian Federation, the Russian authorities will have to look into a plethora of domestic problems. Fighting for the sake of war is completely pointless.

Zelensky doubts Ukraine conflict will end soon

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cast doubts on a possibility for the conflict to end soon. 

In his opinion, people treat the Ukraine conflict “like a movie,” expecting that “the picture before their eyes will always be changing and bringing something interesting every day.”

“But for us, for our warriors, this is not a movie. That's our life. It's hard work every day. Everything will not end as quickly as we would like it to, but we have no right to give up and we will not do this,” Zelensky said at a meeting with Fox News administration.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Finland may close all checkpoints on border with Russia

The authorities of Finland announced their readiness to close all remaining checkpoints on the land border with Russia due to the uncontrolled inflow of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Somalia

Russia does not accept Finland's accusations in border crossing issues
Residents of NATO member countries will not be allowed to adopt Russian children
Residents of NATO member countries will not be allowed to adopt Russian children
Special military operation may end in five months
Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever Anton Baketov Zelensky believes Russia works on Operation Maidan-3 to topple him Dmitry Sudakov Kremlin: Russia is not confronting Americans. Russia is confronting their ideology Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Russia may complete special military operation in spring 2024
Residents of NATO member countries will not be allowed to adopt Russian children
Russia does not accept Finland's accusations in border crossing issues
Construction workers stage mass brawl in Moscow, use steel reinforcements as weapon
Avangard hypersonic vehicle creates plasma while flying to target like fireball
Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever
Zelensky believes Russia works on Operation Maidan-3 to topple him
Kremlin: Russia is not confronting Americans. Russia is confronting their ideology
Russia to create Intervision Song Contest for multipolar world
Commander of Russian ground forces holds meeting with 80 military attaches
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X