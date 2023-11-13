Russian intelligence: USA wants Israel to hurry, even if it takes more victims

Washington is encouraging Israel to speed up the operation in the Gaza Strip not to let it drag on for too long as it would negatively affect Biden’s election positions, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (known for the Russian initials as SVR - Sluzhba Vneshney Razvedki - ed.) said.

Photo: "White House" by Seansie is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The United States is aware that the mission to exterminate Hamas may lead to a large number of civilian casualties. However, Washington considers this to be completely acceptable, the department noted.

Together with the UK and Germany, Washington intends to obstruct Gaza ceasefire initiatives, the SVR said.

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said that pro-Palestine demonstrations that currently take place around the world serve as an example of “new anti-Semitism.”

According to Zvi, participants in such actions deny Israel's right to exist.

To date, the death toll in Gaza has reached 11,180 people, of which 4,609 are children.

Only 22 out of 49 medical centres are currently working in Gaza, thе Palestinian Ministry of Health said.