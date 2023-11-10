World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Iranian Foreign Minister: Expansion of Israel-Hamas conflict inevitable

Incidents

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the scale of the conflict between Israel and Hamas group would inevitably increase, Mehr agency reports.

Photo: Фото: Oren Rozen

"Due to the increasing intensity of the war against the civilian population of Gaza, an expansion of the scale of the conflict has become inevitable,” the minister said yesterday in a telephone conversation with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the latest:

  • Turkey, Egypt and Israel have set up a coordination group to evacuate the wounded from the Gaza Strip, the Turkish Ministry of Health said.
  • Iraqi groups said that they attacked USA's Al-Tanf military base in southern Syria. The attack was conducted with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle. Attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria have become more frequent in recent weeks. The previous attack on the Al-Tanf base was reported three days ago.
  • As many as 11,078 people were killed and 27,490 were injured in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes on the enclave, the Ministry of Health of the enclave reports.
  • An agreement was reached on the exchange of Palestinian women and teenagers imprisoned in Israeli prisons for 100 women and children from among Hamas hostages, Al Hadath said.
  • The Israeli army says it has attacked 15,000 targets in the Gaza Strip since the start of the operation and confiscated 6,000 pieces of weapons.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
