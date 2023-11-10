Iranian Foreign Minister: Expansion of Israel-Hamas conflict inevitable

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the scale of the conflict between Israel and Hamas group would inevitably increase, Mehr agency reports.
"Due to the increasing intensity of the war against the civilian population of Gaza, an expansion of the scale of the conflict has become inevitable,” the minister said yesterday in a telephone conversation with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.
Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the latest:
