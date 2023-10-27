World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Israel expands raids in Gaza, attacks enclave from land, sea and air – Video

Incidents

Israel started expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, IDF representative Daniel Hagari stated.

"We have increased the pace of attacks on the Gaza Strip. Our Air Force is attacking underground targets and terrorist infrastructure," the IDF spokesman said.

Israeli forces have also expanded the scope of the ground operation. This should help the Israeli military achieve all their goals.

Massive explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip on October 27 at night in what could be the heaviest shelling of the enclave since the escalation.

Israel attacked the Gaza Strip from land, sea and air, TASS reports with reference to Hamas.

Communications and the Internet stopped working in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya TV channel reports.

Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the latest in brief:

  • Hamas military wing announced the shelling of Tel Aviv.
  • Artillery systems can be heard operating near the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip, tank shelling is underway, CNN reports.
  • The Palestinian Telecommunications Company has confirmed the complete shutdown of communication and Internet services in the Gaza Strip.
  • John Kirby, the Coordinator of Strategic Communications at the US National Security Council said that USA's strikes on targets in Syria came as a manifestation of the right to self-defence.
  • UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said that Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip would have a devastating effect. The UN calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, Dujarric said at a briefing.
  • The Americans are leading the military operations against the Gaza Strip, a member of the Hamas political bureau told RIA Novosti.
  • Hamas is ready to release all civilian hostages, but Israeli strikes do not allow this to happen, the Hamas representative also said.
  • Israel offered a ceasefire if Hamas agreed to release all hostages and deliver the bodies of the dead Israelis, but Hamas refused, Al Arabiya said.

