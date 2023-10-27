Israel started expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, IDF representative Daniel Hagari stated.
"We have increased the pace of attacks on the Gaza Strip. Our Air Force is attacking underground targets and terrorist infrastructure," the IDF spokesman said.
Israeli forces have also expanded the scope of the ground operation. This should help the Israeli military achieve all their goals.
Massive explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip on October 27 at night in what could be the heaviest shelling of the enclave since the escalation.
Israel attacked the Gaza Strip from land, sea and air, TASS reports with reference to Hamas.
Communications and the Internet stopped working in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya TV channel reports.
More videos on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
If the United States strikes Iran and its associated infrastructure, Tehran's response will be "beyond all imagination,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami told reporters