Two trains collide at Moscow metro, five hurt

Incidents

Two trains collided at Pechatniki metro station of the Moscow metro. One train crashed into another one at 10:30.

"Today at 10:30 at the Pechatniki metro station on the Lyublinsko-Dmitrievskaya line, a train without passengers, which was being ferried to the depot, ran into a train at the station," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Five people were injured as a result of the accident. The train driver was trapped in the train carriage. One of the passengers was hospitalised with brain concussion.

A total of five people were hurt. The driver, who was trapped in the cabin of one of the trains, remains in moderate conditions, doctors said. Four other people were diagnosed with minor injuries and are in satisfactory condition.

The trains collided due to a break failure.

