World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Nagorno Karabakh will cease to exist on January 1, 2024

Incidents

Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) will cease to exist on January 1, 2024. All government institutions will be dissolved, President of the Republic Samvel Shahramanyan said.

Nagorno Karabakh will cease to exist on January 1, 2024
Photo: Оpenverse

Over 47,000 people have already moved to Armenia from Nagorno Karabakh. This is almost a third of the population of the unrecognised republic, the press office of the Armenian prime minister said.

All refugees need to undergo registration before they can be accommodated.

According to the 2015 census, Nagorno Karabakh had a population of 151,000 people, of whom 95 percent were Armenians.

On September 24, the Nagorno Karabakh authorities announced that about 120,000 people — 99.9 percent of the population — wanted to leave the territory of the republic.

Azerbaijan launched the anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno Karabakh on September 19. The next day, Baku and Stepanakert concluded a ceasefire agreement. The agreement provided for the withdrawal of the Armenian military, the disbandment and disarmament of the army of the unrecognised republic and the withdrawal of military equipment. The Armenian authorities denied the presence of their troops in Karabakh.

Azerbaijani officials said that the Armenians living in Karabakh would see "changes for the better." Baku wants to "build a common life based on peace," Azerbaijani officials said.

On September 24, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenians of Karabakh were still "under the threat of ethnic cleansing."

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan calls on the Armenian residents of Nagorno Karabakh not to leave their homes in the republic and become part of the Azerbaijani society, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky fears Ukraine may split into two, like Korea

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky fears that his country may split into two similarly to the Korean scenario.

Zelensky fears Ukraine may split into two, like Korea
India tries to cure Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of drug addiction
India troubles Canada and troubled Justin Trudeau
Kremlin responds to Hillary Clinton blaming Putin for NATO expansion
State Duma: The Sims video game should simulate Russian lifestyle
India tries to cure Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of drug addiction Lyuba Lulko Total Coincidence - Virus Dictatorship On The Horizon Guy Somerset Poland and Ukraine suddenly fight like two kids in a sandbox Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Nagorno Karabakh will cease to exist on January 1, 2024
India tries to cure Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of drug addiction
State Duma deputies believe Russia should have The Sims video game
Kremlin reacts to Hillary Clinton needling Putin for NATO enlargement
Zelensky fears Ukraine may split into two, like Korea
PMC Wagner returns to special operation zone
Sergei Shoigu: Special military operation in Ukraine to last through 2025
Russian Admiral whom Ukraine pronounced dead makes live appearance
Canada brought to shame for honouring Nazi criminals at parliament meeting
Ukraine will not use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X