Russian peacekeepers killed in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers were killed when a vehicle in which they were traveling came under fire near the village of Dzhanyatag. The village is located in the area of peacekeepers' responsibility in Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defence said.

Photo: mopmr.org

"On September 20, while returning from an observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the area of ​​the village of Dzhanyatag, a vehicle with Russian military personnel came under small arms fire. As a result of the attack, the Russian servicemen in the vehicle were killed,” the department said.

Representatives of Russian and Azerbaijani investigative authorities are working on the scene to clarify all circumstances.

Russian peacekeepers (about 2,000 military men) are stationed in Nagorno Karabakh under the 2020 agreements. After the outbreak of hostilities, they organised the evacuation of civilians from most dangerous areas.

The headquarters of the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces is located near the Stepanakert airport, in the village of Ivanyan. The village of Dzhanyatag is located approximately 60 km north of Stepanakert. The settlement is located in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.