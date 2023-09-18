Airborne assault brigade commander killed in special operation zone

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian colonel, airborne assault brigade commander, killed in Ukraine

Incidents

Deputy Head of the Russian Guard for the Donetsk People's Republic, Alexander Khodakovsky, said that the commander of the 31st Ulyanovsk Airborne Assault Brigade, Colonel Andrei Kondrashkin, was killed.

Russian colonel, airborne assault brigade commander, killed in Ukraine
Photo: telegram

Khodakovsky did not provide any details about the commander's death. According to him, he and Kondrashkin met immediately after the Russian troops took control of the city of Mariupol by the Russian military. They "fought hand in hand” and became friends, Khodakovsky added.

"We offer our condolences to his family and friends, his comrades,” Alexander Khodakovsky said on Telegram.

Major General Sergei Goryachev, Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, Major General Sergei Goryachev, was killed in a missile attack in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region in June.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Russian colonel, airborne assault brigade commander, killed in Ukraine
