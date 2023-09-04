Russian fighter jet uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in Ukraine

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia uses air-based Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

A Russian multi-purpose supersonic fighter-bomber used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile during the special military operation in Ukraine, TASS reports with reference to the military department.

Russia uses air-based Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Ukraine
Photo: Kremlin.ru

A Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the source said.

"The first crew that successfully completed such a task was presented for state awards,” the source added.

Air-based Kinzhal missiles represent Russia's state-of-the-art strategic weapons. They can manoeuvre on the trajectory when performing a task. The Kinzhal missile may reach Mach 10 speed.

