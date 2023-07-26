Kyiv may change counteroffensive direction and hit Donbass

0:42 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is redeploying a very large amount of resources to the territory of Donbass, military correspondent Alexander Kots said.

Photo: Fotodom.ru/ REX

According to the correspondent, the situation in the Kleshcheevka area on the Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) direction remains tense. The Russian forces should destroy the crossings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal, he noted.