The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is redeploying a very large amount of resources to the territory of Donbass, military correspondent Alexander Kots said.
According to the correspondent, the situation in the Kleshcheevka area on the Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) direction remains tense. The Russian forces should destroy the crossings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal, he noted.
"Looking at the amount of forces and means that are being drawn up here, it appears that Kyiv wants to change the priority direction of the counteroffensive and strike the Donbass,” Kots wrote on his Telegram channel.
