Russian colonel who commanded Leningrad Regiment killed in Ukraine

1:06
Incidents

Colonel Yevgeny Vashunin, the commander of the Leningrad Regiment, was killed in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine. The Leningrad Regiment was mostly formed with the participation of those who were called up during partial mobilisation in Russia.  

Russian colonel who commanded Leningrad Regiment killed in Ukraine
Photo: aif.ru

“A talented military leader and a worthy citizen, the commander of the Leningrad Regiment, has passed away. Colonel Yevgeny Vashunin devoted himself to service for our Motherland," Alexander Belsky, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg said in a statement that was published on the website of the Legislative Assembly of the city. 

On July 14, Vashunin decided to come to the aid of the Storm detachment that was surrounded by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The colonel, together with a support group, went towards the detachment, but the enemy noticed their manoeuvres. Vashunin was seriously injured in the ensuing battle and subsequently died of the wounds.

Petr Ernilin
Dmitry Sudakov
