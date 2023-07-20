World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia conducts its third retaliation missile attack on Odessa

1:35
Incidents

On July 20, the Russian Armed Forces continued striking retaliation blows against Ukraine's military facilities in the Odessa region, where unmanned boats were produced and stored, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russia conducts its third retaliation missile attack on Odessa
Photo: https://t.me/RVvoenkor/23206

The Russian military launched new strikes with the use of high-precision sea and air-based weapons targeting production shops and storage sites for unmanned boats in Odessa and Ilyichevsk.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Nikolaev (Mykolaiv). All the designated targets were destroyed, the ministry said.

Russia started conducting retaliation strikes on Ukraine's military facilities near Odessa after Ukrainian unmanned boats attacked the Crimean Bridge on July 17. Russia conducted two previous retaliation strikes on July 18 and 19. First, a ship repair plant was struck in Odessa. In another attack, Russia hit the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and military warehouses in Odessa.

According to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee, two Ukrainian surface drones (unmanned boats) attacked the Crimean Bridge on July 17. The explosion damaged the roadbed in the area of ​​the 145th bridge support. The movement of trains and cars on the bridge was temporarily suspended.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
