Russian forces destroyed a warehouse with fuel and lubricants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Lvovo, the Kherson region, acting head of the region Vladimir Saldo said in Telegram.
"It was the largest army warehouse, which supplied fuel to all enemy troops on the right bank of the Dnieper. Now the enemy will have nothing to refuel their vehicles," Saldo wrote.
