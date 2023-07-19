World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Armed Forces conduct largest missile attack on Ukraine's Odessa

2:34
Incidents

The Russian forces struck the port infrastructure of Odessa on July 19 at night. Port terminals, as well as two warehouses were damaged. 

Russian Armed Forces conduct largest missile attack on Ukraine's Odessa
Photo: https://vk.com/wall-197947986_33798

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odessa administration, terminals, tanks and equipment in the port of Odessa were damaged as a result of the night attack on the city. An industrial facility in the city, two warehouses in different locations were also hit.

Night strikes on Odessa became the largest since the beginning of the special operation, city mayor Gennady Trukhanov said.

"We do not remember an attack of this scale," he wrote. 

The night attack on Odessa lasted for more than an hour.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to strengthen the protection of Odessa's port infrastructure against the backdrop of night attacks. 

After attacks on the Crimean Bridge on July 17, the Russian military carried out "retaliatory strikes" on Odessa, where, according to the Ministry of Defense, terrorist attacks against Russia were being prepared. 

Russia also struck a facility in the city of ​Nikolaev (spelled the Ukrainian way as Mykolaiv) targeting fuel infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Odessa and Nikolaev are the largest port cities in Ukraine. Odessa ports were used as part of the grain deal agreements that expired on July 17. 

Russia confirms major missile strike on Odessa

On the night of July 19, the Russian forces launched a group attack targeting a number of objects in the Odessa region. Russia also struck the Kanatovo air base of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Kirovograd region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with the use of high-precision sea and air-based weapons targeting military industry facilities, fuel infrastructure and ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Odessa, as well as on the Kanatovo air base of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Kirovohrad region. All the targets have been hit. The goal of the strike has been achieved," the ministry said. 

Ukraine's Zelensky accused Russia of striking the infrastructure of the grain deal. However, neither Ukraine nor international structures comply with the terms of the deal.

Anton Kulikov State Terrorism Costantino Ceoldo The West wants Russians to annihilate Russians in Donbass Daria Aslamova
