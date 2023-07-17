Su-25 crashes into the sea – Video

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Sukhoi Su-25 crashes into Sea of Azov, pilot dies after ejecting

1:05
A Sukhoi Su-25 aircraft crashed into the sea in the Yeysk estuary not far from the coast. The pilot ejected, but later died despite attempts to resuscitate him.

The Su-25 attack aircraft fell into the Sea of Azov near Yeysk at about 15:00.

The Su-25 was on a training flight. An engine failure is believed to be a preliminary cause of the crash, TASS reports.

Rescuers tried to resuscitate the pilot. According to Baza Telegram channel, the pilot broke his legs during splashdown and almost drowned due to problems with the parachute. It was later reported that the pilot died. 

The Su-25 crashed about two kilometres from the coast. The plane did not sink deep because the sea is shallow there, and its wreckage is visible from the water.

The Sukhoi Su-25 is a subsonic, single-seat, twin-engine jet aircraft developed in the Soviet Union.

X