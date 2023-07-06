World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces strike military barracks in Lviv

The Russian Armed Forces attacked barracks in Lviv that housed as many as 800 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, foreign mercenaries, as well as military equipment, RIA Novosti reports citing a source in the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Photo: csn-tv.ru

"In today's strike, the Russian forces targeted strategic reserves of the enemy - Western military equipment and militants on the territory of the Academy of Land Forces in Lviv," the source said.

According to the source, precision weapons hit the park zone of the academy, where Western armoured vehicles - possibly British Challenger tanks - were located.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also said that the Russian forces struck temporary deployment points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on July 6 at night.

"The strike has been conducted successfully. Significant damage has been inflicted on enemy's strategic reserves," the defense department said.

