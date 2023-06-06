The Russian forces launched a group attack at night targeting a decision-making centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
"Tonight, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a group strike with the use of long-range air-launched precision weapons at one of the decision-making centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the ministry said.
The designated object has been destroyed, the department added.
Last night, the Russian military also launched a group attack on the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeting military airfields.
Accession of the Kharkiv region to the Russian Federation will be the next phase of the special military operation. It is the Kharkiv region, from where the armed Forces of Ukraine have been shelling Russia's Belgorod