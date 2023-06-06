Russian Aerospace Forces destroy Ukraine's decision-making centre

The Russian forces launched a group attack at night targeting a decision-making centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: Russian Defence Ministry

"Tonight, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a group strike with the use of long-range air-launched precision weapons at one of the decision-making centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the ministry said.

The designated object has been destroyed, the department added.

Last night, the Russian military also launched a group attack on the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeting military airfields.