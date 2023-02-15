World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

PMC Wagner fighter 'killed' with sledgehammer appears to be alive and well

Incidents

War correspondent Alexander Kots published a video of Dmitry Yakushchenko, a fighter of private military company Wagner, who was allegedly executed, and PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin together. The video appears on his Telegram channel.

PMC Wagner fighter 'killed' with sledgehammer appears to be alive and well

The video shows the entrepreneur introducing Yakushchenko and then saying that he was captured as he was "performing a combat mission and got lost."

Prigozhin stressed that the fighter was acting in captivity "like a normal man."

"There was a team, and if you are taken prisoner, look both ways, remember where they take you, where you are going, what equipment you see and where," Prigozhin said that adding the military man, having returned from captivity, brought a lot of necessary information.

Yakushchenko said that Ukrainian soldiers were showing him tough treatment in captivity.

"They would beat me up, I would say torture me, force me to say what they wanted to hear from me,” he said, adding that the Ukrainian military threatened to stab him and upload the video on the Internet so that his relatives could see it.

The fighter also said that he would continue to serve in the ranks of the PMC.

The video allegedly showing Yakushchenko's execution was posted on February 13. When asked to comment on the execution video, Prigozhin urged journalists to give a calmer assessment to what they see.

Some time later, Prigozhin's press service shared a video with Yakushchenko being alive and well. In the video, he said that the PMC gives the right to fighters to correct their mistakes. He also apologised for his interviews during the Ukrainian captivity.

According to the Kommersant, Yakushchenko was repeatedly tried for robbery and brutal murder. In 2015, he was sentenced to 19 years in a strict regime colony. It was also said that PMC Wagner recruited Yakushchenko in the autumn of 2022.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Norway says Russian warships go on missions with nuclear weapons on board

Warships of the Russian Northern Fleet started going to sea with tactical nuclear weapons on board for the first time in 30 years, the Norwegian Intelligence Service (NIS) said

Warships of Russian Northern Fleet go to sea with nuclear weapons on board
The West will lose faith in Zelensky if he loses Bakhmut
Zelensky may lose the support of the West should Ukraine suffer great losses in Bakhmut
Russian Defence Ministry reports heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian and Ukrainian footballers fight at Turkish hotel
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan Putin and Biden to speak on the anniversary of the start of the special operation Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine intends to accuse Russia of radioactive contamination of 'occupied territories'
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine
Last materials
Azov fighter disguised as refugee arrested in Russia
Russian forces to start taking control of Kharkiv region settlements
PMC Wagner fighter 'killed' with sledgehammer appears to be alive and well
Ukrainian soldiers shoot group of Russian doctors near Vuhledar
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine
Ukraine works to hold Russia accountable for alleged radioactive provocation
The West will lose faith in Zelensky if he loses Bakhmut
Russian Defence Ministry reports Ukraine's losses in Donetsk direction
Mass brawl sparks between Russian and Ukrainian footballers at hotel in Turkey
Warships of Russian Northern Fleet go to sea with nuclear weapons on board
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy