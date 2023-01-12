Video: Russian military destroy point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in DPR

Viking Intelligence Group of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in the settlement of Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The video of the attack was published in the RIA Novosti Telegram channel.

The video shows a drone operator breaking through fortifications with 152-millimeter Msta-S howitzer shells that trigger volumetric explosions from the detonation of ammunition inside the building. In a conversation with the agency, the military said that radio intercepts indicated that the Poles were outraged most about the attack on the point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries.

"They were not very moved by the death of their comrades in arms from other countries, but they were very upset about the loss of ammo,” one of them said.

Up to 40 people were killed in the attack.

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, said that about 500 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed in the cleansing of the city of Soledar who did not want to surrender.