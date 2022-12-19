World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechnya's Kadyrov shows video when NATO weapons found in building basement

Incidents

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov published a video of the discovery of a cache with NATO weapons during the cleansing of settlements in a Russia-controlled territory in the zone of the special military operation.

The video that Kadyrov posted on his Telegram channel shows members of the BOBR Akhmat detachment (Batalkhadzhinsky Rapid Response Detachment) scouring the basement of a building, where several units of weapons are found.

The footage also shows the result of the cleansing — all the weapons, including several NATO ones, were laid out on the trunk of a car.

"It goes about tens and hundreds of units of weapons that have been found. Nazi accomplices that take shelter in controlled territories get identified and detained as well. We conduct this work every day and we will continue working like this until Russia's victory over NATO troops," Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in the caption to the video.

