Russian Armed Forces ready to go on offensive in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces are ready for an offensive in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky said in an interview with Radiotochka NSN.

"Given the partial mobilisation, we have enough strength. Our military-industrial complex has been gaining momentum in order to create the cumulative effect from heavy artillery and missiles,” the deputy said.

According to Vodolatsky, if the West supplies missiles with a range of 500 kilometers to Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces will push them back to the same distance.

When the Russian Army takes control of Soledar, Avdeevka, Artemovsk (aka Bakhmut) and Krasnoarmeisk, it will be possible to reach the borders of the Dnepropetrovsk region, the deputy noted.

On December 12, Apti Alaudinov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, said that the Russian forces were conducting a systematic offensive along the entire line of contact in the special operation zone. The forces were regrouped along the entire front line, he said.