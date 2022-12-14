World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Armed Forces ready to go on offensive in Ukraine

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces are ready for an offensive in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky said in an interview with Radiotochka NSN.

Russian Armed Forces ready to go on offensive in Ukraine

"Given the partial mobilisation, we have enough strength. Our military-industrial complex has been gaining momentum in order to create the cumulative effect from heavy artillery and missiles,” the deputy said.

According to Vodolatsky, if the West supplies missiles with a range of 500 kilometers to Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces will push them back to the same distance.

When the Russian Army takes control of Soledar, Avdeevka, Artemovsk (aka Bakhmut) and Krasnoarmeisk, it will be possible to reach the borders of the Dnepropetrovsk region, the deputy noted.

On December 12, Apti Alaudinov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, said that the Russian forces were conducting a systematic offensive along the entire line of contact in the special operation zone. The forces were regrouped along the entire front line, he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Retired US colonel suggests Zelensky should flee to Poland

The Russian troops leave no chance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine that have been suffering losses and experiencing a shortage of fuel and munitions

Retired US colonel suggests Zelensky should flee to Poland
Russian Kalibr missiles disrupt Ukraine's logistics point at port of Ochakov
Russian Kalibr missiles disrupt Ukraine's logistics point at port of Ochakov
Chechen President Kadyrov laughs at Zelensky's peace formula demands
China and Belarus – Russia's key allies in its opposition to USA and NATO
China and Belarus – Russia's key allies in its opposition to USA and NATO Lyuba Lulko FIFA and the World (Cup) Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey What Merkel said was so obvious. Why is everyone surprised? Andrey Mihayloff
Kremlin: Withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine before 2023 out of the question
Russia admits Zelensky has no relations to resolving conflict in Ukraine
Putin does not plan to replace Russian General Staff administration - Kremlin
Putin does not plan to replace Russian General Staff administration - Kremlin
Last materials
Putin will be ready to strike preventive nuclear blow
USA's Patriot systems in Ukraine will take the world straight to WWIII
China and Belarus – Russia's key allies in its opposition to USA and NATO
Retired US colonel suggests Zelensky should flee to Poland
Chechen President Kadyrov laughs at Zelensky's peace formula demands
Russia admits Zelensky has no relations to resolving conflict in Ukraine
Kremlin: Withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine before 2023 out of the question
Russian Kalibr missiles disrupt Ukraine's logistics point at port of Ochakov
Putin does not plan to replace Russian General Staff administration - Kremlin
FIFA and the World (Cup)
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy