Ukraine says all large thermal and hydro electric power stations damaged after attacks

All of Ukraine's large hydro and thermal power plants have been damaged as a result of Russia's missile strikes since the beginning of October, Vladimir Kudrytsky, the head of Ukraine's energy company Ukrenergo said in an interview with NV-Business.

"As a result of seven rocket attacks that started on October 10, all major thermal and hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine have been damaged,” he said.

According to Kudrytsky, the consequences of the November 23 attack were the greatest as Ukraine had blackouts in all regions. The power generating units of three of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants were shut down after that attack as well, because it was impossible to supply their generated energy to the grid.

Russia launched massive missile attacks on Ukraine on October 10 after the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, which took place two days earlier.

According to reports from the Russian Defence Ministry, the attacks continued on

October 15-19,

October 22,

October 30-31,

November 15.

The most recent one took place on November 23.

As a result of the November 23 attack, the authorities of Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia regions reported destruction of infrastructure facilities. Many regions of the country started having problems with electricity, water and heating supplies. Public transportation and subways were shut down as well. Power outages also affected Ukraine's neighbour Moldova.

Ukraine managed to restore about 50 percent of power supplies, but blackouts continued during the week. Some time later the Ukrainian authorities said that they were negotiating imports of electric power from neighbouring European countries (Hungary, Slovakia, Romania).

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Russian forces conducted a massive strike with the use of long-range precision-guided air, sea and land-based weapons targeting Ukrainian military command and control system and related energy facilities. All the designated targets were struck.