All of Ukraine's nuclear, most hydroelectric and thermal power stations cut off from electricity

All nuclear power plants, as well as most hydroelectric power plants and thermal power plants of Ukraine were temporarily left without electricity on Wednesday, November 23, Ukraine's Ministry of Energy said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the agency, energy infrastructure facilities were de-energized as a result of Russia's missile strikes. Representatives for the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine also noted that the vast majority of consumers throughout the country were left without electricity.

"The vast majority of consumers across the country have been de-energized. Emergency power outages occur. The lack of electricity has affected heat and water supplies,” the ministry said.

Specialists are doing everything possible to restore water, electricity and heating supplies within the shortest period of time possible.

Earlier on November 23, it was said that Ukraine was experiencing problems with Internet connection against the backdrop of power outages across the country.

Air raid alerts went on in all regions of Ukraine in the afternoon of November 23. Later, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed missile attacks on energy facilities in several regions of the country.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
