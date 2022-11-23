Another massive attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa cut from electricity

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that there was a new series of explosions in the capital.

“Several more explosions in different parts of the capital,” Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel, noting that rescue services had already left for the scene.

It was also reported that water and electricity supplies were cut in several areas of the Ukrainian capital as a result of another rocket attack. According to Klitschko, a critical infrastructure facility in the city was shelled.

Khmelnytsky, Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region were de-energized, the power units of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant were shut down, local authorities said.

Emergency power outages started across the country, Ukrenergo reported. Supplies of water and electricity were interrupted in Kyiv, the subway in Kharkiv was shut down, Lviv was completely de-energized.

Later, Klitschko said that several more explosions occurred in different areas of Kyiv. He confirmed that parts of the city were left without electricity.

Power outages, interruptions in water supplies and communication problems were reported in Moldova and Transnistria.