World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Defence Ministry: Over 100 Ukrainian soldiers destroyed in one air strike

Incidents

Russia's Aerospace Forces, with the use of high-precision weapons, struck a location where manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was concentrated, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official speaker for the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on November 28.

Russian Defence Ministry: Over 100 Ukrainian soldiers destroyed in one air strike

According to Konashenkov, the Russian forces attacked the 17th tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and destroyed more than 100 of its soldiers.

The manpower of the tank brigade was concentrated in the area of ​​the Moiseevka station in the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine. The attack occurred when the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intended to board railway transport.

"Eight armoured vehicles and five vehicles were destroyed as a result of the attack as they were being loaded onto the railway transport,” Konashenkov added.

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Russia responds to remarks about Washington getting ready for conflict with Moscow

The United States has been opposing Russia for decades now. Yet, Washington is still afraid to go into direct confrontation with Moscow

Russia responds to remarks about Washington getting ready for conflict with Moscow
How to start a war Jan Westh Putin will not let Armenia exist Collective Security Treaty Organisation Lyuba Lulko The Four Front+ War or World War III: A Sketch John Stanton
Last materials
Russian Defence Ministry: Over 100 Ukrainian soldiers destroyed in one air strike
Russia responds to remarks about Washington getting ready for conflict with Moscow
How to start a war
Putin answers question about further mobilisation in Russia
Video shows Russian Su-35 destroying Ukrainian aircraft
Former US Marine Corps general commands PMC Wagner foreign fighters
Putin meets mothers of Russian servicemen who take part in special operation in Ukraine
Crimean governor denies reports about Iranian instructors killed in Crimea
Zelensky continues talking rubbish instead of peace
Putin will not let Armenia exist Collective Security Treaty Organisation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy