Russia's Aerospace Forces, with the use of high-precision weapons, struck a location where manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was concentrated, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official speaker for the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on November 28.
According to Konashenkov, the Russian forces attacked the 17th tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and destroyed more than 100 of its soldiers.
The manpower of the tank brigade was concentrated in the area of the Moiseevka station in the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine. The attack occurred when the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intended to board railway transport.
"Eight armoured vehicles and five vehicles were destroyed as a result of the attack as they were being loaded onto the railway transport,” Konashenkov added.
