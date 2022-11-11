Kremlin responds to negative views on Kherson troops pull-back

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to negative assessments that a number of experts and analysts gave to the decision of the Russian command to pull back the troops from the right bank of the Dnieper River.

There are many experts, opinions are different, but the special military operation continues, Peskov said.

"Listen, there are many different experts, there are experts who say the way you say, there are experts who say otherwise, we would not like to comment on what they say now. The special military operation continues,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 11.

Kherson to remain part of Russia

After the withdrawal of the Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper, the Kherson region will remain part of Russia, Dmitry Peskov also said, TASS reports.

"The Kherson region is a subject of Russia, this entity has been defined so by law. There are no and cannot be any changes,” the presidential press secretary said.

Earlier, Peskov recalled that the decision to regroup the troops was made by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Commander of the special operation, General Sergei Surovikin. Therefore, the Kremlin spokesman noted, it is the Ministry of Defense that should be contacted for comments on the situation in Kherson.

On November 9, it became known that Surovikin and Shoigu considered it expedient to organize defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. The maneuver was decided to be carried out in the near future.

On November 10, it was reported that the Russian troops proceeded to their evacuation as planned.