News

Russian troops leave Kherson and move to left bank of Dnieper - Video

Incidents

Correspondents of the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper published a video showing the Russian troops crossing the Dnieper River along a pontoon crossing on foot.

The video was filmed before the explosion of the Antonovsky bridge, the newspaper said. 

Over the past three days, as many as 20,000 Russian servicemen and 3,500 units of military equipment have been pulled back from Kherson to the left bank.

Earlier, war correspondent Alexander Kots published pictures of the exploded Antonovsky automobile bridge across the Dnieper in Kherson. There were no Russian troops left on the right bank of the Dnieper, whereas the Ukrainian units had not yet reached the bridge yet, the correspondent said. 

On November 11, war correspondents said that units of the Russian Armed Forces left the right bank of the Dnieper. The last units of the Russian troops left the territory last night. The operations were conducted at night time under blackout.

