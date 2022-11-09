World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu orders to pull back troops from Kherson

Army General Sergei Surovikin, the Commander of the special military operation in Ukraine, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu found it expedient to organize defense along the left bank of the Dnieper River, Rossiya 24 TV channel reports.

If the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct a massive missile attack striking the Kakhovka Dam, the waters from reservoirs may flood large territories of land, Surovikin said.

"It is advisable to organize defense along the barrier line of the Dnieper River, along its left bank. I understand that this is not an easy decision. At the same time, we will thus save the lives of our military men and preserve the combat capability of the troops," Surovikin told Shoigu.

Defence Minister Shoigu agreed with the proposal to organize defense along the line of the Dnieper River:

"Proceed to the withdrawal of troops," Shoigu told Surovikin.

Russian troops to be pulled back in near future

The Russian troops will thus be redeployed to the earlier prepared defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River. The manoeuvre will be condoned in the nearest future, the general said.

"In October, the Ukrainian army lost over 12,000 servicemen. Our (Russian — ed.) losses are seven to eight times less than those of the enemy," General Surovikin told the Defence Minister.

More from Surovikin's report to Shoigu:

On the whole, the situation in the area of the special operation has been stabilised. The combat capabilities of the joint group and forces have increased significantly, the combat strength has been increased owing to the mobilised;

  • The Russian troops have resumed offensive operations in certain areas;
  • There are street fights on the eastern outskirts of Artemovsk;
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not abandon offensive attempts, despite high losses in manpower and equipment. All enemy attacks have been timely suppressed.

Only experienced fighters on the front line

Shoigu instructed to send only experienced servicemen to the front line:

"It is only experienced military personnel — those skilled in their military specialties — that should be sent to the front line. The units staffed by mobilised servicemen should have officers capable of rallying military teams and arranging the fulfillment of tasks in any situation," the Defence Minister said.

Russia shoots down 80-90 percent of Ukrainian rockets

Russian air defense systems shoot down up to 80-90 percent of rockets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Yet, 20 percent of those rockets still reach their targets, the Commander of the joint grouping of the Russian troops in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin said, Rossiya 24 TV channel reports.

According to the commander, the enemy strikes local governments, schools, hospitals, humanitarian aid distribution points and civilians who are being evacuated to the other bank of the Dnieper.

Kherson supplies interrupted

"At present, all those who wanted to leave — this is more than 115,000 people — have left the area of Kherson on the right bank of the river. For our part, we did everything possible to ensure their safety during the evacuation," Surovikin said.

People's lives are endangered because of the shelling.

"The city of Kherson and adjacent settlements cannot be fully supplied. People's lives are constantly in danger due to the shelling. The enemy is shelling the city indiscriminately. The use of prohibited methods of warfare can be possible too," the general said.

Russian engineers regularly have to repair the city's infrastructure, Surovikin added.

