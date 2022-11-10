World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kherson region Governor: 'We will defend our land'

Incidents

Acting Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said that the residents of the region "will defend their land" in these difficult times.

Kherson region Governor: 'We will defend our land'

"We know for sure that what we are doing is the just cause. The just cause is pushing us to making the decisions that will give us an opportunity to recreate the entire territory of the Russian Federation in the future. The people who live here, they hope for it, they believe in it. Yes, it's hard for us now, but we will defend our land anyway,” Saldo said.

The video with his speech was published by the Liberal Democratic Party in its Telegram channel — a delegation of the faction visited the Kherson region.

Army General Sergei Surovikin, the Commander of the special operation in Ukraine, told Defence Minister Shoigu on November 9 that the Russian troops would need to be pulled back to the left bank of the Dnieper River. The general noted that more than 115,000 residents had already been evacuated from Kherson and neighbouring areas. He proposed to take up defence along the left bank of the Dnieper. The commander explained the "difficult decision” by the wish to save the lives of the servicemen. Shoigu agreed with Surovikin's arguments and instructed to proceed with the withdrawal of troops across the Dnieper.

The Russian troops proceeded to the manoeuvre on November 10.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian soldier who was filmed throwing away drone grenades identified

The Russian soldier who became famous for throwing away grenades that were dropped on him from a Ukrainian drone is an infantryman from the Leningrad region

Russian soldier who was filmed throwing away drone grenades identified
Chechnya's Kadyrov: General Surovikin made wise and far-sighted decision
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechnya's Kadyrov: General Surovikin made wise and far-sighted decision
Hotspots and Incidents
Three bridges blown up in Kherson prior to Ukraine's offensive
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu orders to pull back troops from Kherson
Lyuba Lulko USA's Venezuela impostor president falls apart as Maduro wins the fight Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
World
US congressional elections: Russia cold-blooded, Ukraine shocked
Hotspots and Incidents
Kherson region deputy head Kirill Stremousov killed
Zelensky orders to establish four military administrations in Kherson region
World
Zelensky orders to establish four military administrations in Kherson region
Last materials
Kherson region Governor: 'We will defend our land'
Russian forces take control of Pavlovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Zara and Bershka to return to Russia as Z and Br
Bloomberg on Russia's gold reserves: Moscow prepares for zombie apocalypse
Attackers open gunfire and steal bag with 4$ million in cash at Moscow international airport
Russian troops start operations to move from Kherson to left bank of Dnieper
Putin not going to G20 summit in Bali. Lavrov will participate instead
Chechnya's Kadyrov: General Surovikin made wise and far-sighted decision
Zelensky orders to establish four military administrations in Kherson region
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu orders to pull back troops from Kherson
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy