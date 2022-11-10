World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian troops start operations to move from Kherson to left bank of Dnieper

Incidents

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that the Russian Armed Forces proceeded to the manoeuvre to move from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper River.

"In the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction, the units of the Russian group of troops are maneuvering to the earlier prepared positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, in strict accordance with the approved plan," representatives for the ministry told reporters on Thursday, November 10.

On November 9, the Commander of the special military operation in Ukraine, Army General Sergei Surovikin, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu decided to arrange defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. Surovikin also stated that the maneuvering operations would be carried out in the near future. Chechen President Kadyrov called it the right, albeit difficult decision.

Russian soldier who was filmed throwing away drone grenades identified

The Russian soldier who became famous for throwing away grenades that were dropped on him from a Ukrainian drone is an infantryman from the Leningrad region

