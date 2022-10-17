World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash

The Su-34 crashed 150 meters from School No. 7 in Yeysk. There were about 600 children inside at the time of the accident.

The impact was so strong the school walls trembled. Teachers evacuated all students to safety, away from the fire.

  • The wreckage of the Su-34 was extinguished.
  • The previously announced evacuation of residents of nearby buildings was canceled.
  • The fire was localized, the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory said.

The apartment building, into which the aircraft crashed may tumble down. The floor slab between the fourth and the fifth floors may break at any moment. The wreckage of one of the wings of the aircraft is seen sticking out from a window of the fifth floor.

Also read: Su-34 crashes on apartment building

Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video

