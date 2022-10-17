Sukhoi Su-34 crashes on apartment building in Southern Russia. Pilots eject

In the city of Yeysk in Russia's Krasnodar region, an aircraft crashed on an apartment building.

For the time being, it remains unknown whether anyone was either hurt or killed in the accident. According to Mash Telegram channel, it was a military aircraft.

According to updated information, the plane crashed in the vicinity of the apartment building and exploded. The fire the spread to the building.

The pilot of the plane that crashed in Yeysk managed to eject. He parachuted down a few meters from the crash site.

It was said that the aircraft crashed due to an engine failure.

The plane had ammunition on board. The whole building is engulfed in flames, explosions are heard on the crash site. The pilot managed to eject. Detonating ammunition is still preventing firefighters from approaching the apartment building.

A statement from the Russian Defence Ministry:

"While gaining height after takeoff from a military airfield of the Southern Military District, a Su-34 aircraft crashed. One of the engines of the aircraft caught fire causing it to crash. The accident occurred as the aircraft was performing a training flight."

UPDATE: At least one was killed in the crash. Three others, including a child, were hospitalised in severe condition. More videos available here. Both pilots ejected, they are alive.