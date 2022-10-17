Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video

The death toll from the crash of a Su-34 fighter-bomber in Yeysk, Russia's Krasnodar region, has climbed to two, TASS reports with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Another 15 people were injured and were hospitalized. The death toll is likely to rise.

In the evening of October 17, a Sukhoi Su-34 aircraft crashed in the yard next to a nine-story apartment building. The fire engulfed several floors at once. According to preliminary data, 17 apartments were damaged in explosions and fire.

The moment of the crash of the Su-34 military aircraft in Yeysk was captured on video. A CCTV video shows the aircraft flying over residential buildings and losing altitude. A flash then occurs, and the aircraft crashes.

The Sukhoi Su-34 is a Russian twin-engine, twin-seat, all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber aircraft. It first flew in 1990. The aircraft is 23 meters (76 ft) long and has a wingspan of 14.7 meters (48 ft).