Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video

Incidents

The death toll from the crash of a Su-34 fighter-bomber in Yeysk, Russia's Krasnodar region, has climbed to two, TASS reports with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Also read: Su-34 crashes on apartment building in Yeysk

Another 15 people were injured and were hospitalized. The death toll is likely to rise.

In the evening of October 17, a Sukhoi Su-34 aircraft crashed in the yard next to a nine-story apartment building. The fire engulfed several floors at once. According to preliminary data, 17 apartments were damaged in explosions and fire.

The moment of the crash of the Su-34 military aircraft in Yeysk was captured on video. A CCTV video shows the aircraft flying over residential buildings and losing altitude. A flash then occurs, and the aircraft crashes.

The Sukhoi Su-34 is a Russian twin-engine, twin-seat, all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber aircraft. It first flew in 1990. The aircraft is 23 meters (76 ft) long and has a wingspan of 14.7 meters (48 ft). 

  • Empty weight: 22,500 kg (49,604 lb);
  • Gross weight: 39,000 kg (85,980 lb);
  • Max takeoff weight: 45,100 kg (99,428 lb);
  • Fuel capacity: 12,100 kg (26,676 lb) internals.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
