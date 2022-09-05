World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian Air Force colonel killed in counteroffensive on Kherson

Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Andriy Omelchenko was killed in Russian artillery fire during the counterattack on Kherson, Military Informant Telegram channel reports with reference to Ukrainian media.

Reportedly, Omelchenko had served in the Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) and started taking part in the conflict in Donbas in 2014.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted an offensive in three directions, but the offensive "failed miserably."

In August, one of the best pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anton Listopad, was killed in Ukraine. According to unconfirmed reports, his plane was shot down during an air battle.

