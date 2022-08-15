World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Best pilot of Ukraine Air Force killed under unknown circumstances

Anton Listopad, one of the best pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force, was killed in Ukraine. The news about his death was reported on a social media page of the Physics and Technology Lyceum of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council, of which he was a graduate.

Circumstances of his death have not been specified, the Voyennoye Obozreniye (Military Review) publication said.

Reportedly, Listopad's aircraft was shot down during an air battle. Anton Listopad could also be killed during an attack on the airfield.

It was earlier said that Listopad, as well as a number of other pilots, were trained to fly American F-16 fighters, which Kyiv wants to receive.

Listopad entered the Ivano-Frankivsk Lyceum in 2005, and graduated three years later. In 2018, he graduated from Kozhedub Kharkiv Air Force University.

Soon afterwards, the pilot went to fight in the Donbass against the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic.

A year after his graduation, Listopad was recognized the best pilot of the Air Force of Ukraine.

