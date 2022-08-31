Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region

The Ukrainian military are trying to break into Kherson and intense fighting still continues in the southern direction of the front, "Military officers of the Russian Spring" Telegram channel said reporting on the attempted offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine AFU.

At least three battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempt to move towards Kherson. Dozens of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) "went on the offensive across the fields again,” reporters of the channel said.

It was said that Ukrainian troops came across heavy artillery fire from Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) and infantry.

Foreign mercenaries also take part in Ukraine's attempted offensive towards Kherson, the channel said.

War correspondents report "a serious onslaught of the enemy" in this direction. Military hardware and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "is being grinding down there."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed a new attempt from Kyiv to move in three directions in Nikolaev and Kherson regions. The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "failed miserably," the ministry said.

Deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region said that the southern region was out of danger. According to him, the territory remains under the protection of the Russian army.