Kamchatka Rescuers Save Two Dogs Drifting on Ice Floes

In Kamchatka, rescuers saved two dogs that had been drifting on ice floes for nearly two days, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The canines found themselves trapped about 250 meters from shore. Authorities decided to contact a passing military tug to reach the stranded dogs.

Once near the ice, a rescuer in a wetsuit stepped onto the floe and used a rope to bring the dogs aboard. On the tug, they were warmed and fed. Upon reaching the shore, the dogs were released back into safety. Veterinary assistance was not required.