World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko
India's Modi sets new trend in Moscow: Ukraine not longer important in relationship

India's Modi faces criticism in the West for his bear hugs with Putin

World » Asia

Volodymyr Zelensky was furious to see Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi talking to each other as long-time friends. The West was dumbfounded at the new trend — foreign countries no longer take the Ukrainian crisis into their account when it comes to relations with Russia.

India's Modi faces criticism in the West for his bear hugs with Putin
Photo: Government of India by Prime Minister's Office, PDM

Modi refuses to take "moral stance” on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his opinion about the Russia-India summit in Moscow:

"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy putting his arms around the world's deadliest criminal in Moscow on a day like this."

He referred to the day when a Western-made air defense missile hit the children's hospital in Kyiv, but Zelensky had not yet seen the evidence at the time when he said the above.

The Independent wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticized in the West for greeting his "colleague” Vladimir Putin with his "trademark bear hug.”

US defence analyst Derek Grossman, who expected Modi to "refuse to do this,” set out a hope that India would still decide to take a "moral position in relation to Ukraine.” According to Grossman, "signals from Modi” in Russia demonstrate that India, like the United States, "will continue to put national interests above everything else.”

French writer Nicolas Tenzer said that Modi was pursuing selfish interests by "embracing Putin" supposedly to get cheap oil.

"Modi is not a friend of democracy or the West,” wrote another user Ron Delnevo, The Independent noted.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington expressed its concerns to India about its relations with Russia directly and clearly.

"India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue. And that includes our concerns about their relationship with Russia," Miller said.

Modi sets new trend in relations with Russia

The most important outcome of the summit in Moscow is that the event was not about Ukraine, although Modi and Putin discussed it — the summit was about Russia-India relations. The meeting in Moscow also showed that sober-minded politicians can only care less about the signals that need to be sent to Ukraine and the West. They simply do their job in their national interests.

Indian Prime Minister Modi does not notice the fussy mediation and "fight” around Ukraine comes as the biggest annoying factor for Russia's opponents.

The West let Modi buy oil and weapons from Russia, but he "betrayed" the supposedly common cause. This attitude towards the West may well become a global trend. The Ukrainian issue will be pushed aside and will cease to play such an important role in international, let alone bilateral relations. Let the West and its vassal Kyiv clean up the consequences of the coup, deaths and devastation that millions of Ukrainians and Europeans have to deal with.

India will invest in Russia, and Russia will invest in India

Russia will build six more high-power nuclear units and low-power nuclear power plants in India, Rosatom State Corporation said. In addition, the Russian side shared information with India on solutions in the field of floating nuclear power plants.

India, together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), plans to invest up to 100 billion rubles in Russian companies that enter the Indian market and implement projects in India.

"Expanding the partnership with Invest India is part of RDIF's strategy to strengthen ties with leading investment institutions, including the BRICS countries,” RDIF General Director Kirill Dmitriev said.

These programs are a strategy, not a matter of opportunism. This cooperation is very beneficial for both sides. The crisis in Ukraine, which is expected to end soon, has been left out of the relationship, and this decision seems to be an absolutely correct one.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Modi in Moscow
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
Russia strikes Kyiv bunkers annihilating Ukraine and NATO top security officials

Russian forces hit an inconspicuous building near the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv. The decision-making center of the Ukrainian security forces was located there

Ukrainian security officials annihilated near Ohmatdyt children's hospital
Kyiv missile strike: Russian bombers perform deceptive manoeuvre
Russian bomber jets perform deceptive manoeuvre to strike targets in Kyiv
NATO redeploys warplanes following Russia's strike on Kyiv
Viktor Orban: Likelihood for Russia to lose in Ukraine impossible to calculate
India's Modi faces criticism in the West for his bear hugs with Putin Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco The U.S. Strategic Miscalculation with India in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Ukraine tries to high-jack Russian Tu-22M3 bomber plane
OPCW, US, Germany, Ukraine to accuse Russia of alleged use of chemical weapons
Xi Jinping announces conditions for Ukraine conflict to end
Xi Jinping announces conditions for Ukraine conflict to end
Last materials
India's Modi faces criticism in the West for his bear hugs with Putin
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin discuss new ideas for peace in Ukraine
Ukraine launches own NASAMS anti-aircraft missile at Okhmatdyt children's hospital
Washington masterminds colour revolution in Georgia to push Russia away
Modi and Putin to dismiss Indians serving in the Russian Army
Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism"
The West wants to fabricate evidence to accuse Russia of chemical attacks in Ukraine
NATO redeploys military aircraft after Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Ukrainian security officials annihilated near Ohmatdyt children's hospital
Kyiv missile strike: Russian bombers perform deceptive manoeuvre
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy