2025: The Year of BRICS – A Transformative Milestone in Global Power Dynamics

As 2025 dawns, BRICS is set to embark on a transformative journey, with the announcement that nine countries will officially join the bloc as partner states starting in January. This historic expansion marks a pivotal moment in BRICS' evolution, highlighting its growing influence as a powerful counterbalance to the long-standing dominance of the West.

Photo: president.az by Управление печати и информации Президента Азербайджана, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ BRICS Summit in Kazan

Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan will now align with BRICS' core values of multipolarity, sovereignty, and equity, amplifying the bloc's reach and significance in global governance. With Brazil taking over the chairmanship and the addition of new partners, BRICS is poised to reshape global power dynamics like never before.

Reflecting on the pivotal role Russia played in 2024, it is evident how far the bloc has come. Russia's leadership in 2024 marked a defining year for BRICS, not only reinforcing its core principles but also laying the foundation for its long-term vision. The inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates expanded BRICS to nine full members, signaling the bloc's growing appeal and its potential as a key player in a more equitable international order.

However, Russia's leadership went beyond expanding BRICS' membership. It took a bold step by championing the BRICS Partner States framework, a groundbreaking initiative that welcomes new countries from across Africa and Asia as official partners starting on January 1, 2025. Formalized at the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan in October, this framework enhances collaboration within the group while maintaining a partnership distinct from formal membership. It underscores the global shift toward multipolarity, with nations increasingly aligning with BRICS' values of sovereignty, equity, and shared prosperity. This expansion is a clear indication of BRICS' growing influence, as more countries recognize its role in shaping a more balanced global order.

Russia's leadership in 2024 marked significant progress in advancing BRICS' economic and geopolitical goals on the global stage. Under Putin's guidance, the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy for 2025 was launched, alongside the completion of the Action Plan for BRICS Innovation Cooperation (2021-2024). Key initiatives focused on promoting multilateral trade using national currencies, aiming to reduce dependence on the U. S. dollar and mitigate the risks associated with currency fluctuations. Additionally, Russia took the lead in strengthening the New Development Bank (NDB), directing its resources toward addressing urgent issues such as climate change, infrastructure development, and healthcare within BRICS countries.

As BRICS' scope expanded, so did its ambition to challenge the prevailing global financial order. Discussions during the Kazan Summit emphasized the need for reforms to international financial institutions, particularly to reduce reliance on entities like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The summit also underscored BRICS' commitment to sovereign equality, sustainable development, and energy cooperation, reinforcing the bloc's unified position on critical global issues.

In addition to its economic ambitions, Russia leveraged the BRICS platform to strengthen its geopolitical influence. Amid global isolation due to the Ukraine conflict, Russia effectively positioned BRICS as a hub for dialogue and economic opportunity, particularly for the Global South. The inclusion of new partners from Latin America, Africa, and Asia further bolstered BRICS' support for underrepresented economies seeking a fairer seat at the global table.

China and India, as key partners and the largest economies within BRICS, have played central roles in consolidating the bloc's influence. In 2024, China's GDP reached approximately $19.3 trillion, while India's GDP was around $3.7 trillion, positioning them as pivotal economic engines within BRICS. These two countries have been instrumental in shaping BRICS' agenda, advocating for a multipolar world order that challenges the traditional dominance of Western powers. Their substantial economic contributions, accounting for the majority of BRICS' combined GDP when adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), and their diplomatic engagement have significantly helped BRICS expand its global reach and deepen its relevance in global governance.

Looking to 2025, the foundation laid by Russia in 2024 promises to bear fruit under Brazil's leadership. With the operational inclusion of partner states, BRICS is on track to implement its ambitious agenda. This inclusion represents a significant shift for BRICS, positioning the bloc as a global nexus of cooperation. While partner states will not have voting rights, they will play an important role in shaping dialogue and contributing to key decisions.

However, BRICS' expansion introduces new challenges that must be carefully managed. The bloc must address internal geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing India-China border disputes and differing approaches to the West. Ensuring cohesion while fostering trade, technological innovation, and leveraging the NDB's potential will determine BRICS' success as a cohesive global force.

As BRICS expands, the inclusion of partner states will bring greater diversity and influence, but also requires careful management to preserve the bloc's unity. While new voices will inevitably complicate decision-making, this diversity can also become BRICS' greatest strength if handled effectively.

Despite the challenges, optimism surrounding BRICS in 2025 is undeniable. In a time of shifting global power dynamics, BRICS presents an alternative to traditional Western-led frameworks. Its commitment to multipolarity, sovereign equality, and collective problem-solving contrasts sharply with the unilateralism of traditional global power structures. For the Global South, BRICS represents a rare opportunity for equitable participation in shaping global policy.

As 2025 unfolds, the world will closely watch how BRICS, under Brazil's chairmanship, navigates the complexities of global governance. The legacy of Russia's transformative leadership in 2024 will continue to resonate, setting the stage for a new era in international relations. Whether this marks the beginning of a redefined global order or introduces new arenas of competition, one thing is clear: BRICS is no longer just an acronym — it is a force shaping the future of the 21st century.

Dr. Hriday Sarma is an Indian lawyer and independent researcher specializing in energy affairs across Greater Eurasia.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization consisting of ten countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. It is an investment strategies group, as well as a counterpart and alternative to the G7 bloc of the world's largest economies. The term 'BRIC' was originally identified to highlight investment opportunities. The grouping later evolved into a geopolitical and geoeconomic bloc, with their governments meeting annually at formal summits and coordinating multilateral policies since 2009. Relations among BRICS are conducted mainly based on non-interference, equality, and mutual benefit. The founding countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China held the first leaders summit in Russia in 2009 under the name BRIC. Following a renaming of the organization, South Africa attended its first summit as a member in 2011 after joining the group in 2010. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates attended their first summit as member states at the 2024 summit in Russia. The acronym BRICS+ has been informally used reflecting new membership. Indonesia is the latest country to join.

