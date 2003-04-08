EN RU FR PT
India returns K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine to Russia

India is returning the K-152 Nerpa (Chakra) nuclear submarine of Project 971U Schuka-B to Russia ahead of schedule due to an explosion, TASS reports, citing a source in the military-industrial complex.

According to the source, the explosion of a high-pressure air cylinder occurred in the spring of 2020 when the submarine was on a mission. The explosion damaged the hull of the submarine, the source said. 

Radio-electronic weapons and sonar equipment were also damaged as a result of the explosion. 

After the incident, Indian specialists carried out the repairs of the submarine, which India is currently returning to Russia.

India received the K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine from Russia on lease in January 2012 for a period of ten years. The submarine was launched in June 2006.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
