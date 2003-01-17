World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk makes reconnaissance flight above Crimea

The RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic unmanned aerial vehicle of the US Air Force conducted a reconnaissance flight in Crimean airspace, which was declared temporarily dangerous and closed for flights, Interfax reports. 

It was said that the US UAV took off from the airbase of the Italian island of Sicily and flew near the maritime border of the Crimean Peninsula at an altitude of 15,000 meters.

The drone also flew along the shores of the Krasnodar region of Russia.

On April 20, Russia imposed restrictions on flights above the Crimea for four days. Airspace above  the southern part of the Crimea from Sevastopol to Feodosia, as well as above territorial waters off the southern coast of the peninsula were declared temporarily dangerous for flights.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
