Russia get all of its Black Sea fleet involved to monitor Sea Breeze 2021

A representative of the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that Russia has had all of its Black Sea Fleet involved due to Sea Breeze 2021 naval exercises, in which Ukraine and NATO countries participate.

According to Skibitsky, Russia is showing its "aggressive intentions", but the world community "is demonstrating its solidarity with Ukraine." He also criticised the Russian fleet by saying that its potential was "far inferior" to the forces of Kiev's allies.

“We can see that to observe the exercise, Russia has taken almost all of its fleet to the sea, but Russia clearly lacks manpower and resources,” said Skibitsky.

Sea Breeze is the largest-ever international naval exercise held in Ukraine.

Sea Breeze 2021 kicked off on June 28 in the Black Sea and should continue until July 10.

As many as 5,000 military men from 32 countries, as well as 32 warships, 40 aircraft,18 special operations teams and diving groups take part in the exercise.

Some of them will represent NATO countries.

Ukraine has been holding Sea Breeze exercises since 1997 in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Defense and Military Relations between the US and Ukrainian Departments of Defense. The exercises is conducted to practice sea and land manoeuvres.