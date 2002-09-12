EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia get all of its Black Sea fleet involved to monitor Sea Breeze 2021

World » Former USSR

A representative of the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that Russia has had all of its Black Sea Fleet involved due to Sea Breeze 2021 naval exercises, in which Ukraine and NATO countries participate. 

Russia get all of its Black Sea fleet involved to monitor Sea Breeze 2021

According to Skibitsky, Russia is showing its "aggressive intentions", but the world community "is demonstrating its solidarity with Ukraine." He also criticised the Russian fleet by saying that its potential was "far inferior" to the forces of Kiev's allies.

“We can see that to observe the exercise, Russia has taken almost all of its fleet to the sea, but  Russia clearly lacks manpower and resources,” said Skibitsky.

  • Sea Breeze is the largest-ever international naval exercise held in Ukraine.
  • Sea Breeze 2021 kicked off on June 28 in the Black Sea and should continue until July 10.
  • As many as 5,000 military men from 32 countries, as well as 32 warships, 40 aircraft,18 special operations teams and diving groups take part in the exercise.
  • Some of them will represent NATO countries.

Ukraine has been holding Sea Breeze exercises since 1997 in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Defense and Military Relations between the US and Ukrainian Departments of Defense. The exercises is conducted to practice sea and land manoeuvres.

Sea Breeze 2021
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
USSR's Soyuz-11 disaster: 'Get some cognac ready for tomorrow!'
Nikita Khrushchev begged Stalin not to execute his son
Russian porn star commits suicide
USA losing gas competition in Europe to Russia
Jude Law's daughter shaves her head and poses for Vogue
First flying car makes spectacular flight and takes a joyride
Ten-year-old girl dies of old age in Ukraine
Xi Jinping pledges to spill blood of those who intervene in Chinese affairs
Ukraine's Zelensky unhappy with Putin's words about Russians and Ukrainians
Putin still sees no one who could replace him as president
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelensky unhappy with Putin's words about Russians and Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskyy commented on the statements, which his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin made about Ukraine during his Q&A session with Russian citizens on June 30. 

Ukraine's Zelensky unhappy with Putin's words about Russians and Ukrainians
USA losing gas competition in Europe to Russia
Europe
USA losing gas competition in Europe to Russia
Asia
Xi Jinping pledges to spill blood of those who intervene in Chinese affairs
Real life stories
Ten-year-old girl dies of old age in Ukraine
Dmitry Sudakov USSR's Soyuz-11 disaster: 'Get some cognac ready for tomorrow!' Dmitry Sudakov Andrey Mihayloff Nikita Khrushchev begged Stalin not to execute his son Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko USA losing gas competition in Europe to Russia Lyuba Lulko
Real life stories
Russian porn star commits suicide
Technologies and discoveries
First flying car makes spectacular flight and takes a joyride
Nikita Khrushchev begged Stalin not to execute his son
History, traditions
Nikita Khrushchev begged Stalin not to execute his son
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy