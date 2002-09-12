A representative of the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that Russia has had all of its Black Sea Fleet involved due to Sea Breeze 2021 naval exercises, in which Ukraine and NATO countries participate.
According to Skibitsky, Russia is showing its "aggressive intentions", but the world community "is demonstrating its solidarity with Ukraine." He also criticised the Russian fleet by saying that its potential was "far inferior" to the forces of Kiev's allies.
“We can see that to observe the exercise, Russia has taken almost all of its fleet to the sea, but Russia clearly lacks manpower and resources,” said Skibitsky.
Ukraine has been holding Sea Breeze exercises since 1997 in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Defense and Military Relations between the US and Ukrainian Departments of Defense. The exercises is conducted to practice sea and land manoeuvres.
