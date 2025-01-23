Trump to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC 'to end Russia-Ukraine war immediately'

Donald Trump calls to bring oil prices down to end Ukraine conflict

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump outlined a way to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, the key is to bring global oil prices down.

Photo: Wikipedia by Aliev-Rage11, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oil extraction

Donald Trump Calls for Lower Oil Prices

The American president expressed his belief that a collapse in oil prices would bring the conflict to an immediate end.

The Saudis and OPEC are responsible for fueling the war in Ukraine through higher oil prices. The war would end if they slashed crude prices, Donald Trump said. “I’m also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said in an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos via video link. “If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately.” “They’re very responsible, actually, to a certain extent, for what’s taking place,” Trump said. “Millions of lives are being lost.”

"Frankly, I'm surprised they didn't do this before the elections. That wasn't very considerate of them," the president remarked. "They should have done it a long time ago," he emphasized.

Trump also noted that Saudi Arabia is currently investing approximately $600 billion in the U.S., but he plans to ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to round that figure up to a trillion.

Oil Prices Decline Following Trump's Remarks

There has been no immediate response from Saudi Arabia or OPEC, but the market reacted swiftly to Trump's statements. By the end of his speech in Davos, the price of Brent crude oil had dropped. As of 7:45 PM Moscow time, the March futures for Brent were priced at $78.05 per barrel, while WTI fell to $74.59. By 8:15 PM, Brent prices had risen slightly to $78.41, with WTI climbing to $74.74.

Washington Pushes for Peace Between Moscow and Kyiv

Trump reiterated that Russia must make a deal to end hostilities in Ukraine. According to him, the conflict can be resolved "the easy way or the hard way — and the easy way is always better.” He stressed the importance of Russia and Ukraine sitting down at the negotiation table to preserve the lives of their soldiers.