World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC 'to end Russia-Ukraine war immediately'

Donald Trump calls to bring oil prices down to end Ukraine conflict
World

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump outlined a way to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, the key is to bring global oil prices down.

Oil extraction
Photo: Wikipedia by Aliev-Rage11, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Oil extraction

Donald Trump Calls for Lower Oil Prices

The American president expressed his belief that a collapse in oil prices would bring the conflict to an immediate end.

The Saudis and OPEC are responsible for fueling the war in Ukraine through higher oil prices. The war would end if they slashed crude prices, Donald Trump said.

“I’m also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said in an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos via video link. “If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately.”

“They’re very responsible, actually, to a certain extent, for what’s taking place,” Trump said. “Millions of lives are being lost.”

He added that he plans to appeal to Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reduce oil prices.

"Frankly, I'm surprised they didn't do this before the elections. That wasn't very considerate of them," the president remarked. "They should have done it a long time ago," he emphasized.

Trump also noted that Saudi Arabia is currently investing approximately $600 billion in the U.S., but he plans to ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to round that figure up to a trillion.

Oil Prices Decline Following Trump's Remarks

There has been no immediate response from Saudi Arabia or OPEC, but the market reacted swiftly to Trump's statements. By the end of his speech in Davos, the price of Brent crude oil had dropped. As of 7:45 PM Moscow time, the March futures for Brent were priced at $78.05 per barrel, while WTI fell to $74.59. By 8:15 PM, Brent prices had risen slightly to $78.41, with WTI climbing to $74.74.

Washington Pushes for Peace Between Moscow and Kyiv

Trump reiterated that Russia must make a deal to end hostilities in Ukraine. According to him, the conflict can be resolved "the easy way or the hard way — and the easy way is always better.” He stressed the importance of Russia and Ukraine sitting down at the negotiation table to preserve the lives of their soldiers.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Trump's speech in Davos
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
USA develops super-hypersonic missiles, Trump says
World
USA develops super-hypersonic missiles, Trump says
Denmark to lose not only Greenland, but Faroe Islands as well
Europe
Denmark to lose not only Greenland, but Faroe Islands as well
Popular
Russia needs to take advantage of the moment as Trump dives into abyss of unknown

With Donald Trump in power, the United States is poised to grow weaker. Russia may get good chances to secure strategic victories, including what some analysts call a "second Yalta peace conference"

Trump too weak to tell Russia what kind of world it wants
Trump warns Russia of big problems for rejecting Ukraine peace deal
Donald Trump: Putin's refusal to conclude Ukraine peace deal will destroy Russia
Ghostly North Korean military equipment spotted in Russia's Kursk region
New weapons for the Russian Army in 2025: Submarines, bombers and combat icebreakers
2025. What to expect? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey A war of over 100 years: What is the nature of Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Daria Aslamova Trump unveils ambitious Stargate AI project to dominate the world Lyuba Lulko
Neue Zürcher Zeitung: Ukrainian defense in Donbas falling apart
Remains of liberal world gather in Davos to assess their anti-Trump capabilities
Syria terminates 49-year investment agreement with Russia to manage Port of Tartus
Syria terminates 49-year investment agreement with Russia to manage Port of Tartus
Last materials
2025. What to expect?
Ukraine launches over 120 drones targeting Russian regions
Japan wants to sign peace treaty with Russia after 70 years of deadlock talks
USA develops super-hypersonic missiles, Trump says
Kremlin refuses to refer to Ukraine conflict talks as 'deal'
Kai Madison Trump hailed as USA's princess
A war of over 100 years: What is the nature of Israeli-Palestinian conflict?
Unusual North Korean military equipment spotted in Russia's Kursk region
Yura Borisov reacts to his Oscar nomination: 'It's overwhelming!'
Ukrainian defense in Donbas collapses — Neue Zürcher Zeitung
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.