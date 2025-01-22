World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump declares his love for Russia and Russian people, calls on Putin to make a deal on Ukraine

Donald Trump calls on Putin to make a deal on Ukraine
World

In his most recent post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said he does not intend to harm Russia. He also said that loved Russia and always had a very good relationship with Russian President Putin.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a “deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to “MAKE A DEAL.” NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!

Notably, Trump did not promise more military aid for Ukraine.

What goods Russia exports to US

Trade between Russia and the United States has diminished significantly due to sanctions and political tensions, particularly since 2014 and further exacerbated after 2022. The trade relationship between Russia and the U.S. is now highly limited due to comprehensive sanctions, particularly after 2022, which targeted key sectors of Russia’s economy. Despite this, some exports, especially raw materials and agricultural inputs like fertilizers, continue under specific exemptions or legal frameworks. Here are the key goods Russia exports to the United States:

Energy Resources

  • Oil and Petroleum Products: Russian oil exports to the U.S. were substantial in the past but have been drastically reduced or ceased due to sanctions.
  • Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG): Exports of LNG are minimal but still occur in certain circumstances.
  • Coal: Primarily used in the metallurgical industry.

Metals and Raw Materials

  • Aluminum: Russia was a major supplier of aluminum to the U.S., especially before sanctions.
  • Palladium: Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of palladium, which is essential for automotive catalytic converters and electronics.
  • Titanium: Widely used in the aerospace industry, where Russia has been a key supplier.

Fertilizers

  • Mineral Fertilizers: Russia is a leading exporter of nitrogen-based, potassium-based, and other fertilizers, which are critical for U.S. agriculture.

Chemicals

  • Chemical products such as polymers and inorganic compounds are exported for various industrial uses.

Wood and Pulp Products

  • Lumber and Timber: Russia has been a supplier of raw and processed wood.
  • Pulp and Paper: Certain types of paper and cellulose products are traded.

